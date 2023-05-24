LifeSearch enters exclusive partnership with QuoteSearch

QuoteSearch offers online quotes for life insurance and income protection policies, and as an exclusive partner, LifeSearch will support customers using the service in both the online and offline journey to securing cover.

Initially, LifeSearch will support customers as they seek life insurance, but the broker noted both parties are developing product acquisition campaigns to build out protection reach and audience.

Debbie Kennedy, LifeSearch chief executive, commented: "With QuoteSearch, this a true partnership; its needs-based approach to protection, superior technology and marketing capabilities, coupled with our specialist advice will result a seamless journey for customers to ensure protection conversations can take place whenever they are needed."

The partnership will deliver "the best" customer outcomes, Kennedy stated, while also supporting LifeSearch's ambition to grow the protection market, and reach new and "underserved markets."

James Copeland-Eccles, chief marketing officer at QuoteSearch, added: "Life insurance is an important decision for many people and families, however many often struggle finding the right protection for their circumstances, and wallet.

"Our partnership with LifeSearch ensures we're able to give our customers the choice of a full end-to-end digital journey as well as specialist offline advice and support."