Sesame Bankhall Group names Paul Wilson as chief operating officer

Wilson takes over from Richard Howells who held the position for over two years and left the business to take up a new role elsewhere in the industry.

He joins from Aviva where he was chief marketing officer for over three years, after which he held the role of connected propositions director as of January this year.

Prior to this, Wilson was director of Consulting at Barclays Wealth and divisional director of business development at St James's Place.

John Cowan, interim chief executive at SBG, commented that Wilson has experience and expertise in strategy, transformation, marketing and distribution, as well as creating and leading teams that "deliver growth, value and efficiency."

"With the hard work, expertise and commitment of our people, we are in a strong position to take advantage of the many opportunities ahead, and I am incredibly optimistic and positive about the future direction of the business," Cowan stated.

Wilson added: "Having been on the board for the past two years, I know what a vibrant and ambitious business it is and I'm looking forward to working with the rest of the team to help them deliver on the group's long-term objectives."