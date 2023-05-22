Mercer Marsh Benefits taps Luke James as workforce health leader

James joins from Bupa where he has worked since 2015, most recently as the deputy group chief medical officer and director of healthcare transformation.

In this newly created role, James will be responsible for MMB's workforce health management capabilities in Europe. He will also support the execution of consulting work in the UK, and MMB detailed he will contribute to the creation of globally standardised workforce health management advice and solutions.

Additionally, James will combine MMB's clinical capabilities with data insights from its client bank and dedicated healthcare actuaries to "proactively create greater insights for our clients," MMB noted.

James also joins MMB's global workforce health leadership team and sits on the MMB Europe leadership team, reporting directly to Kristin Parker, workforce health management leader.

For his work in Europe and the UK, James will report to Tony Wood, MMB's regional leader and managing director of Europe, and Christopher Bailey, UK and Ireland MMB region leader for Mercer, respectively.

Previously, James worked as a general practitioner in Buckinghamshire, prior to moving into the business sector where he developed expertise in domestic and global medical insurance, healthcare risk management, clinical governance, medical evacuation and quality improvement.

Bailey commented: "Mercer's 2022 Global Talent Trends report demonstrates that organisations are increasingly aware of the impact that the poor physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing of employees can have on overall performance and productivity.

"MMB proactively helps clients face the complex challenges of engaging healthy and energised workforces and our clinical consultants work with organisations to deliver tailored, integrated health-risk management and wellbeing solutions to create a workplace culture of health."