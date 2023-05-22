Half of adults haven't spoken to anyone about funeral plans: MetLife

Almost half of adults (44%) haven’t spoken to anyone, including loved ones, about dying or funeral plans, research by MetLife UK found.

According to a study of 2,000 adults who experienced a bereavement in the last two years, 51% were unaware of any final wishes from their loved ones who passed away, including funeral preferences, coffin type or a song choice.

Meanwhile, only one quarter (28%) stated they were aware of practical choices for funeral preferences, such as burial or cremation, and coffin type, while 21% knew how the funeral would be paid for.

Adrian Matthews, head of employee benefits at MetLife UK, commented: "One thing we can be certain of in life is our death and the inevitable impact this will have on our families, so it's important that we open up the conversation, tackling it head on so that we talk about it to help minimise the impact on those left behind."

Insurance is naturally taken out on events that may never happen, Matthews said, such as to protect a car, home or mobile phone, but "we don't talk about or plan for certainties that will, like death or funeral planning."

"Why is it we often ignore the emotional protection that could support our loved ones - by having the conversation about our wishes and thoughts, so that when the time comes, they can focus on grieving for their loss, not trying to contemplate how to best say goodbye," he added.

"Tackling the conversation head on ensures peace of mind and that we don't make an already emotional and stressful time more upsetting with the fear of not carrying out the final wishes of loved ones."

