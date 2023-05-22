The largest increase in reasons for calling the service, which supports employees of the insurer's corporate risk customers, was depression, which rose 32%.

There was also a 22% increase in calls for anxiety, a 20% increase from workers struggling with low mood, and a 22% rise in calls about physical health, although physical health comprises only 2% of the overall reasons employees called the service.

The majority of the calls to the EAP during the 12-month period related to mental health reasons (39%), followed by legal issues (21%), relationships (11%), life events (8%), service enquiries (7%), and work related reasons (7%).

The number of employees who called Zurich's EAP helpline due to financial worries doubled from 52 in the previous 12 months to 107 amid the cost of living crisis.

Particularly, there was a 30% increase in the number of employees who were worried about their taxes, while a 152% rise was witnessed for callers considering or going through a divorce or separation, rising from 188 to 475.

Nick Homer, head of group risk at Zurich UK, commented: "Mental health struggles are a key contributor to workplace absence and it's clear from these figures that financial pressures are contributing greatly to peoples' worries.

"At a time when more people are unable to work through illness than at any time this century, it is in employers' interest to offer proactive and preventative care to their employees who may be struggling. Early identification can lead to swifter intervention, in turn increasing the chance of the employee making a successful return to work."