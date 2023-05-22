Santé Group acquires protection broker Keyman Adviser

Established in 2015, the broker specialising in key person and relevant life insurance as well as offering advice on shareholder, partnership, and income protection products.

As a result of the acquisition, Santé Group's premium book has exceeded £30 million.

Paul Nugent, chief executive of Santé Group, said the acquisition would be a "perfect fit" and allow the group to expand its market share.

The brokerage is focused on growth through acquisition and stated that it aims to acquire further independent brokers throughout the year.

"We offer very attractive acquisition terms to owners of independent brokers who are considering whether or not they should sell, and more importantly, the sale of their business doesn't mean an end to their income, as we offer attractive commission income streams," Nugent commented.

Keyman Adviser, led by founders Duncan and Janet Deaves, will continue to operate under its own brand as part of the wider Santé Group.

Duncan Deaves added: "I was looking to exit the business and received several offers, but I already knew Paul and his team and respected their approach and culture of doing business.

"I knew that selling to the Santé Group would ensure my clients would still receive expert advice and excellent service."

In February this year, Santé Group acquired the assets of comparison website Healthplan.co.uk out of receivership.