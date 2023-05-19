Growing number of adults expect financial improvement this year: LV=

The insurer's quarterly survey of 4,000 adults, the LV= Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme, revealed that 12% of respondents believe they will experience financial improvement over the next three months, compared to 10% who expected this during the last quarter.

Clive Bolton, managing director of protection, savings and retirement at LV=, commented: "People's finances are in a poor state compared to two years ago, but they have begun to gradually improve - a trend that our research identified in December last year."

The index measuring financial outlook for the next three months improved by +8 points to -28 in March 2023, compared to -36 in December 2022.

Meanwhile, those who expect their finances to worsen over the coming quarter has fallen to 40% from 46%, which LV= noted is the "most optimistic" its surveys have recorded since March 2022.

The index measuring people's finances over the past three months was -42 in March 2023, which LV= noted is an improvement of +7 points from -49 in December last year.

However, LV= detailed that savings "remain low" as the income of respondents declined by -4 points on a quarterly basis, and total monthly outgoings dropped -5 points.

Overall, half of respondents (51%) reported deteriorating finances over the past three months, although 9% (5m) said their finances improved.

Bolton said: "Our latest data is the most optimistic we've seen since March 2022 and confirms the trend of a gradually improving picture. This appears consistent with the 0.1% growth in GDP in Q1 2023 announced by the ONS. If the cost of living and inflation ease and wages improve, people could begin to feel more optimistic about their finances."