Majority of advisers to pass on Consumer Duty costs to clients﻿

In a survey carried out between late February and early April 2023, Panacea Adviser asked 136 advisers about the impact of the Financial Conduct Authority's Consumer Duty and whether they were prepared for it.

The Consumer Duty, which is set to take effect on 31 July, has raised concerns among advisers regarding the potential impact on their business operations and the subsequent financial burden on their clients.

The survey also revealed that 16.7% of advisers said they will not apply any increased business costs, while 16.7% said they are unsure.

Moreover, 2.8% of advisers did not provide a response.

As the implementation of the Consumer Duty draws closer, financial advisers are left with the task of evaluating their business models and determining how best to absorb or pass on any increased costs.

One adviser said: "It is not the client's fault that regulatory costs are increasing, we always absorb the burden."

Another adviser said: "We have to pass this on, it's likely to be in increased initial fees but will also mean we are less likely to discount ongoing fees."

The survey also found that the majority (61%) of advisers say clients will not view the new Consumer Duty regulation in a positive light.