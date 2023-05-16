UK wellbeing drops to lows similar to Covid pandemic: LifeSearch

Commissioned with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) among 3,006 UK adults, the index declined 11% overall in the last year.

Almost one third (32%) of Brits experienced worsened mental health and wellbeing in the last year due to the cost of living crisis, while one quarter (25%) are less happy compared to one year ago.

The rising cost of living was attributed as the biggest cause of poor mental health for 44% of respondents, more so for women (51%) compared to men (37%), followed by physical health concerns (21%).

Those aged between 35-54 were most likely to see their mental wellbeing be impacted by financial concerns in the past year (51%), similar to those in the under 35 group (49%), while those above 55 were significantly less impacted (36%).

Other factors highlighted by respondents included the UK government (21% of respondents), general global bad news (18%) and the ongoing "conflict/war in Ukraine and threats from Russia" (11%).

In the year ahead, one third (30%) of respondents also stated that money and the cost of living is likely to have the biggest impact on their mental health.

Overall, the Wealth Index experienced the biggest drop with a further 15% decline over the past 12 months, which LifeSearch detailed is "well below historic values" and hits "even lower values than during the pandemic."

The Wealth Index hit a near record low in the series in Q3 2022 due to the cost of living crisis, before what LifeSearch described as a partial recovery in the last six months which has been "led by stock market growth, continued labour market stability and improving household perceptions."

Almost one in three (29%) Brits ate into their savings over the past year to cover rising living costs. According to LifeSearch, respondents have depleted their "rainy-day funds" by £292 on average every month, totalling £3,506 a year.

This represents a combined total of over £53.3 billion lost from savings over the past 12 months across the UK. For those who dipped into their savings, one in 10 (11%) spent over £500 each month.

Emma Walker, chief growth officer at LifeSearch, commented: "We experienced some optimism last year when we saw some green shoots of recovery as the Index rebounded. But that was short-lived as the cost-of-living crisis has dragged the Index back down close to pandemic levels again.

"It may then be no surprise to find Brits' wealth experienced the biggest falls in the last year, but our health has also dropped, including our mental health which has worsened for one in three of us in the last year. This is then culminated by the revelation that our happiness today has fallen to its lowest point in over a decade."

Nina Skero, chief executive of Cebr, said pressures are expected to persist in the coming year, especially in terms of inflation and spending power.

"Nevertheless, the outlook is somewhat rosier than was the case at the turn of the year, with consumers showing considerable resilience in the face of troublesome economic conditions. This provides some hope that the depths of 2022/23 will not be repeated and that the Index's components can return to improvement."