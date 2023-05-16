UK wellbeing drops to lows similar to Covid pandemic: LifeSearch

Mental Health Awareness Week 2023

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read
UK wellbeing drops to lows similar to Covid pandemic: LifeSearch

LifeSearch’s latest update to its Health Wealth & Happiness Index finds that mental, financial and physical health in 2023 deteriorated close to the “record low” levels recorded during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic three years ago.

Commissioned with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) among 3,006 UK adults, the index declined 11% overall in the last year.

Almost one third (32%) of Brits experienced worsened mental health and wellbeing in the last year due to the cost of living crisis, while one quarter (25%) are less happy compared to one year ago.

The rising cost of living was attributed as the biggest cause of poor mental health for 44% of respondents, more so for women (51%) compared to men (37%), followed by physical health concerns (21%).

Those aged between 35-54 were most likely to see their mental wellbeing be impacted by financial concerns in the past year (51%), similar to those in the under 35 group (49%), while those above 55 were significantly less impacted (36%).

Other factors highlighted by respondents included the UK government (21% of respondents), general global bad news (18%) and the ongoing "conflict/war in Ukraine and threats from Russia" (11%).

In the year ahead, one third (30%) of respondents also stated that money and the cost of living is likely to have the biggest impact on their mental health.

Overall, the Wealth Index experienced the biggest drop with a further 15% decline over the past 12 months, which LifeSearch detailed is "well below historic values" and hits "even lower values than during the pandemic."

The Wealth Index hit a near record low in the series in Q3 2022 due to the cost of living crisis, before what LifeSearch described as a partial recovery in the last six months which has been "led by stock market growth, continued labour market stability and improving household perceptions."

Almost one in three (29%) Brits ate into their savings over the past year to cover rising living costs. According to LifeSearch, respondents have depleted their "rainy-day funds" by £292 on average every month, totalling £3,506 a year.

This represents a combined total of over £53.3 billion lost from savings over the past 12 months across the UK. For those who dipped into their savings, one in 10 (11%) spent over £500 each month.

Emma Walker, chief growth officer at LifeSearch, commented: "We experienced some optimism last year when we saw some green shoots of recovery as the Index rebounded. But that was short-lived as the cost-of-living crisis has dragged the Index back down close to pandemic levels again.

"It may then be no surprise to find Brits' wealth experienced the biggest falls in the last year, but our health has also dropped, including our mental health which has worsened for one in three of us in the last year. This is then culminated by the revelation that our happiness today has fallen to its lowest point in over a decade."

Nina Skero, chief executive of Cebr, said pressures are expected to persist in the coming year, especially in terms of inflation and spending power.

"Nevertheless, the outlook is somewhat rosier than was the case at the turn of the year, with consumers showing considerable resilience in the face of troublesome economic conditions. This provides some hope that the depths of 2022/23 will not be repeated and that the Index's components can return to improvement."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Vitality records depression symptoms drop of 40% from AI support

Engagement the largest consumer vulnerability area: MorganAsh

More on Cost of Living

Almost half of Gen Z worry about money everyday: Health Shield
Cost of Living

Almost half of Gen Z worry about money everyday: Health Shield

Amid the cost of living crisis

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 May 2023 • 2 min read
One in five workers forced to retire early due to ill health: Zurich
Cost of Living

One in five workers forced to retire early due to ill health: Zurich

28% would consider leaving retirement if they could work from home

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 28 April 2023 • 1 min read
Half of adults report worse health amid cost of living: Nuffield Health
Cost of Living

Half of adults report worse health amid cost of living: Nuffield Health

New survey finds

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 April 2023 • 3 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read