Canada Life sells individual protection book to Countrywide Assurance

First announced in November last year, the sale has now been agreed between the two parties and will see approximately 47,000 customer policies transfer to Countrywide Assurance, subject to the completion of a court-approved Part VII transfer.

Customer policies are expected to transfer to Countrywide in 2024 and Canada Life stated it will continued to "to support customers, honouring existing contractual obligations, and paying claims in line with the usual processes" in the interim.

The initial announcement to withdraw from the market, with Canada Life stating it would no longer accept application for fixed term life assurance and life assurance plus critical illness products, was one of the biggest moves in the protection market in 2022.

It was followed this year with Royal London's recent acquisition of Aegon's individual protection book, sparking concerns among the intermediary community of further market consolidation among protection manufacturers.

While some advisers view further shrinkage among insurers as a backwards step for the industry, others can see opportunities for new market entrants and innovation, as detailed in a recent in-depth COVER feature.

Commenting on the sale, Tim Stoves, managing director for protection at Canada Life, said the provider will continue to focus on its international//offshore business and its UK group protection offering.

"We're proud to have found a good home for our onshore individual protection customers, and know we have chosen the right partner with Countrywide Assured plc, a subsidiary of Chesnara plc, due to their experience, high standards of customer support and focus on prioritising good customers outcomes," he said.

"Our agreement will provide certainty for our customers, who will be assured that their policy will remain in safe hands, with all policy terms and conditions honoured as part of the proposed transfer.