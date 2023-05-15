One in six with mental health issues avoid financial product purchase

According to the upcoming report The Vulnerability Void by financial consultancy, Newton Europe, around 15% of consumers with mental health issues will put off the purchase they need due to feelings of anxiety and a lack of understanding experienced during the process.

The report, which surveyed 3,007 UK adults, also found that more than one third of people (39%) with anxiety experience stress when tackling difficult financial journeys, compared to 11% of those without anxiety.

As a result, more than one in four (28%) people with anxiety feel unconfident managing their finances, with many seeking financial support from family members.

Junaid Mujaver, partner at Newton, commented that the ongoing cost of living crisis is causing many people with mental health conditions to feel anxious and unconfident buying financial products online, and that while the digital journey is the preferred option they are often "poorly designed to meet the needs of people living with mental health issues."

"With the new FCA Consumer Duty legislation taking effect on the 31 of July 2023 and the FS sector tasked with delivering a fair and inclusive experience for all its customers, especially those identified as vulnerable - which includes customers with mental health conditions - it is imperative the sector acts now.

"Firms can use behavioural psychology to help analyse where online journey designs are not working for people with different support needs. They need to build teams with the right tools and networks of lived experience to help them create solutions that work.

"These solutions don't have to be technically complicated; an inclusive design example geared towards people with anxiety might include a ‘save and resume' feature so that people can save, pause, research, discuss any questions they have, and then return to their journey."