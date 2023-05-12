Only 10% of employees seek managerial support on mental health: Aviva

5% of staff members would speak to HR

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read

Only one in 10 employees (10%) with mental health conditions have sought help from their line manager over the past year, research by Aviva found.

A survey of 1,001 employers and 2,005 employees found that only 5% of staff members would speak to HR or a wellbeing officer regarding their mental health, while 14% of employees would speak to a colleague. According to the research, there is a "disconnect" between attitudes among the employers and employees surveyed on whether the "right" mental health support was provided, Aviva stated. Overall, 79% of employers said they are "good" at recognising when team members are under pressure, compared to 44% of employees who agreed their line manager is "very good" at recognising when they ...

