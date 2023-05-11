Advised clients less anxious about cost of living crisis

Royal London research shows

Jaskeet Briah
1 min read
Less than one quarter (21%) of advised clients are anxious about the cost of living due to the support they receive, compared to 46% of the wider popular who are “extremely” or “very worried” about costs, according to research from Royal London.

The research, conducted among more than 200 financial advisers, found that inflation and market volatility are the greatest concerns for customers, followed by the impact of interest rates on mortgage payments.

Emotional support was identified by two thirds (66%) of advisers as the greatest benefit of financial advice, providing peace of mind and reassurance which helps clients to feel more confident about money, Royal London detailed.

"Rising costs are having a dramatic impact on people and their emotional health and it's at times like this with so much economic uncertainty that an adviser's range of skills comes to the fore," commented Clare Moffat, pensions expert at Royal London.

"Having a financial adviser to actively manage a client's wealth brings many benefits, other than just the expected financial benefits. It's the softer skills that advisers deliver alongside advice, like reassurance and peace of mind, that bring the value of financial advice to life for clients, helping them to feel better about themselves and their finances, especially in times of crisis."

Jaskeet Briah
