BIBA publishes ESG guide for insurance brokers

Online guide for members

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
The British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) has today launched a new Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) guide for members in an effort to aid brokers address increasing pressure from stakeholders on these issues.

BIBA stated that it had observed increasing pressure for firms, regardless of market sector, from stakeholders to evidence they understand and are addressing ESG issues and that insurance brokers are no exception.

The online guide, composed in conjunction with law firm Weightmans, covering why ESG matters, setting an ESG plan and objectives to monitoring, reporting and continuous improvement, as well as demonstrating why it makes "good business sense to consider ESG."

It includes furthers details on key aspects of implementing an ESG policy referred to as stepping stones, allowing firms to focus on what matters to their business at any one time. It is accompanied by a short mini guide that summarises the process and the steps in the journey., the association explained.

BIBA added that the guide will be a living document, meaning it will be updated and amended "as priorities shift and takes members from appreciating why ESG matters."

Steve White, chief executive of BIBA, commented: "Discussions about ESG issues are already a fixed agenda item on our Boards and incorporate the diverse needs of our members on this subject and we have formulated our own ESG policy. However, we wanted to help any member, whatever their ambitions in this area, with their ESG journey.

"Our aim is to help members understand the direction of travel on ESG and support them in integrating ESG into their businesses whatever stage of implementation they may already be at."

