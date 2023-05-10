Emma Thomson takes on new role at Sesame Bankhall Group

Having previously held the role of head of protection and general insurance propositions at SBG, Thomson will work to help advisers and firms of all sizes rise to close the protection gap through focused support on protection awareness, education, training, and strategy.

Thomson said SBG is committed to helping grow the market by increasing its focus on protection, and her new role is part of this initiative.

As head of protection development, an expansion of what Thomson was already doing, she will now work within the Sesame and PMS Mortgage Club distribution teams full-time, working more closely with its adviser firms and helping them to write more protection business.

Additionally, Thomson will be more involved with adviser engagement, training, events and content creation, as well as strengthening SBG's proposition offering.

Alex Beavis, group director of Mortgages & Protection at SBG, commented: "Consumer Duty is placing a responsibility on advisers to avoid foreseeable harm for their customers. This, in addition to an ongoing cost of living crisis that's increasing the financial pressure on UK households, is why we at SBG believe that an increased focus on closing the protection gap is needed now more than ever."

Thomson added: "I'm really pleased to be stepping into this exciting new role, which will enable me to spend even more time assisting adviser firms in writing more protection business. Sesame Bankhall Group is renowned for having one of the industry's largest field-based teams offering expert face-to-face support to members of PMS Mortgage Club, Sesame Network and Bankhall.

"This new role demonstrates the group's focus on protection and our commitment to further strengthening our offering for advisers and their customers."