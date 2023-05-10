Gary Harrison joins Moneysworth Life Insurance

In the newly created role, Harrison will be responsible for developing business from introducers, particularly broker firms working within the protection, mortgages, wealth and pensions sector, in order to support the needs of customers.

Speaking of Moneysworth, Harrison commented: "We're of the same opinion that firms need greater support and solutions to fulfil their clients' protection needs in an increasingly complex protection market."

Harrison has worked in protection since 1989 and he joins the firm from SimplyBiz Mortgages where he spent almost 10 years, most recently as a senior business development manager.

At SimplyBiz, he worked with providers and advisers to develop their protection propositions, and he frequently collaborated with Moneysworth during this time.

Tim Boddy, director at Moneysworth, said: "With the FCA's imminent roll-out of Consumer Duty regulations, we couldn't think of a more perfect time or fit than Gary joining our team.

"With his background and enthusiasm for protection, he has the ideal qualities and experience to further develop and promote the introducer service offered by Moneysworth to all advisers."