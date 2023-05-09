One third of adults in ill health have income protection: Hargreaves Lansdown

'Squeezed middle' comprise those in protection gap

Jaskeet Briah
2 min read

Only one third (39%) of adults in ill health have sufficient sick pay or income protection (IP) in place compared to 63% of those in good health, research by Hargreaves Lansdown shows.

The investment platform found people in their 30s and 40s, described as the "squeezed middle", fall into the protection gap. According to the HL Savings & Resilience Barometer, one third (30%) of individuals with ill health have the "right amount" of life cover in place, compared to 41% of those in good health, while only 9% have a critical illness plan, which rises to 33% for individuals on the other side of the health spectrum. Around one third of people in their 30s have enough life cover, compared to adults in their early 40s (43%) and late 40s (47%). Hargreaves Lansdown said this...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

