One third of adults in ill health have income protection: Hargreaves Lansdown

The investment platform found people in their 30s and 40s, described as the "squeezed middle", fall into the protection gap. According to the HL Savings & Resilience Barometer, one third (30%) of individuals with ill health have the "right amount" of life cover in place, compared to 41% of those in good health, while only 9% have a critical illness plan, which rises to 33% for individuals on the other side of the health spectrum. Around one third of people in their 30s have enough life cover, compared to adults in their early 40s (43%) and late 40s (47%). Hargreaves Lansdown said this...