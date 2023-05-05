Protection industry lukewarm on government's cold calling insurance ban

“Bad firms seem to find loopholes around these kinds of rules”

John Brazier
clock • 4 min read

The government has announced a new strategy to combat fraud by banning cold calling for all types of financial products, including insurance, but the plan has received mixed reactions from the protection sector.

Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak unveiled the government's plan to tackle the UK's growing fraud problem, which reportedly now accounts for 40% of all crime in the country at a cost of nearly £7 billion each year. The ban on cold calling consumers to sell any type of financial product - including insurance policies - was hailed by Sunak as part the government's plan to "put fraudsters out of business," alongside outlawing mass texting via so-called ‘SIM farms.' The announcement was welcomed by the Association of British Insurers, with director-general Hannah Gurga saluting the governmen...

To continue reading this article...

Join Cover

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor at COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Willis Tower Watson launches Data Science Consultancy unit for insurance

The Exeter pays out £9.9M in income protection claims in 2022

More on Individual Protection

Over £400B of mortgage debt not covered by life insurance
Individual Protection

Over £400B of mortgage debt not covered by life insurance

Beagle Street research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 May 2023 • 1 min read
PMS Mortgage Club adds Cirencester Friendly to offering
Individual Protection

PMS Mortgage Club adds Cirencester Friendly to offering

Members can now access 15 protection providers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 May 2023 • 1 min read
Jaskeet Briah: A newcomer's view of the protection space
Individual Protection

Jaskeet Briah: A newcomer's view of the protection space

"I walked out feeling like I was part of this community"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 03 May 2023 • 4 min read