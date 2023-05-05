Protection industry lukewarm on government's cold calling insurance ban

The government has announced a new strategy to combat fraud by banning cold calling for all types of financial products, including insurance, but the plan has received mixed reactions from the protection sector.
Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak unveiled the government's plan to tackle the UK's growing fraud problem, which reportedly now accounts for 40% of all crime in the country at a cost of nearly £7 billion each year. The ban on cold calling consumers to sell any type of financial product - including insurance policies - was hailed by Sunak as part the government's plan to "put fraudsters out of business," alongside outlawing mass texting via so-called ‘SIM farms.' The announcement was welcomed by the Association of British Insurers, with director-general Hannah Gurga saluting the governmen...
