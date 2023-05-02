Debra Clark takes new role at Towergate Health & Protection

Appointed head of wellbeing

Jaskeet Briah
Towergate Health & Protection has announced the appointment of Debra Clark as its head of wellbeing, a newly created role.

Clark was previously head of specialist consulting at Towergate for three years, a role which the intermediary is now recruiting for.

In her new role, Clark will lead the development and delivery of "impactful" employee wellbeing propositions. Towergate said Clark will deliver "forward-looking solutions that go above and beyond for its clients."

Clark will also be responsible for the delivery of client workplace wellbeing consultancy services, where she will lead the development, implementation and ongoing delivery of online wellbeing platforms.

She will also champion wellbeing within Towergate and among the intermediary's clients and the wider protection industry, Towergate detailed.

Jason Britton, commercial director at Towergate, commented: "Debra is known for her passion for wellbeing. She is an inspirational leader, working hard to deliver for clients and colleagues, as well as representing health and protection throughout the industry.

"Debra is perfectly placed to drive this important development to meet our clients ever increasing and evolving needs in supporting employee wellbeing."

Clark added: "Wellbeing is hugely important to me. It is something that I support and advocate with colleagues, clients, and beyond. When wellbeing is a priority, the employee, the business, and everyone associated with them benefits."

