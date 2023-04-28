One in five workers forced to retire early due to ill health: Zurich

A survey of 2,000 over 50s both in employment and retirement found that one fifth of workers (18%) have had to scrap their retirement plans due to squeezed household budgets amid the cost of living.

Similarly, one in 10 have been forced to continue working as "volatile" stock markets ate into their savings, Zurich detailed.

According to the research, one third (31%) of respondents aged over 50 would be able to stay in work longer if more flexible working opportunities were made available, while 28% would consider returning to work if they could work from home.

Nick Homer, head of group risk market management at Zurich UK, commented: "As well as urging more employers to offer flexible working options, Zurich is calling on the Government to enhance employer guidance and improve their awareness of the link between good work and good health and promote the use of expert-led support services to support employee wellbeing."

Overall, 386,000 of over 50s have left the workforce since the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government recently announced a £70 million investment to support this age group back to work.

However, Zurich said its research suggests the problem could be largely alleviated if flexible working opportunities were available from more employers.

"Workplaces that provide products like income protection enable employees to access swift treatment and support for medical conditions, which can lead to a speedier recovery and means they are more likely to remain in work," Homer added.

Carole Easton OBE, chief executive at the non-profit organisation Centre for Ageing Better, said: "We recommend employers advertise all roles as flexible for everyone, for any reason, where possible and also make clear that flexible, hybrid or remote working is welcome from day one, rather than on request."