Reassured joins Iress Exchange platform

For advised and non-advised business

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Reassured has become the latest protection broker to join Iress’ The Exchange platform to support its growth strategy.

Reassured selected the platform to support its aim to "drive innovation and growth" across both its advised and non-advised business lines.

Dave Miller, Iress' executive general manager, Sourcing, commented: "Reassured are a fantastic business and we're excited to be helping drive their next phase of growth.

"Iress's The Exchange is a hugely powerful platform, recently strengthened by the addition of the Iress Features comparison tool, and we're looking forward to working closely with Reassured to support them in getting the most value out of their partnership with us to scale their business over the coming years."

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, added: "Reassured is continuing to grow across a variety of areas and we were impressed by Iress' commitment to supporting this ambition. They have a strong reputation for outstanding technology and first class service and we look forward to launching our partnership."

John Brazier
