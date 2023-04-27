WiP Network Conference 2023: Engaging Gen Z customers with protection

Discussing the engagement of younger customers with protection policies, Matt Chapman, director of Plus Financial Group, said: "Young people, Gen Z in particular, don't care about protection. We're trying to encourage them to speak about life insurance and income protection, and all these contracts, but they've got optimism bias."

With the cost of living crisis, coupled with young people trying to save money for personal purchases, customers are unlikely to spend money on a policy they "don't see the value in", Chapman noted.

"Gen Z don't see the value in protection polices as they don't learn about this in school and parents can give misinformation around protection," he told delegates.

Steve Casey, marketing director at Square Health, stated that one in three new protection customers are around the age of 29, which means Gen Z is approaching a "key target segment."

"That 13 million is not just one homogeneous group who all want the same. We're seeing different utilisations and experiences of customers depending on the type of product," he said.

"All too often people are being offered services, but we put barriers in place, such as having to download multiple apps."

Chapman noted that conversations around protection are usually triggered when an individual is buying their first home or if someone in their cohort passes away.

"Young people are not going to engage in protection unless we engage them. They have no desire to have insurance, so how do we engage them and how do we do things differently? Value added services play a role in that," he said.

The industry itself is also not as aware of the value added services through the plans being recommend, Chapman said, and that maybe "we're not educated enough. Using these value added services can drive engagement with young people through services that appeal to them."

Holly Ewing, head of intermediary sales at Aviva, added that insurers must ensure that insurance products are created to suit this demographic, not just to benefit protection.

"Policies that can be customised to individuals is going to help make life insurance attractive because if you take that policy today at 24 years old, your needs and wants aren't going to be the same at 54," she said.

Additionally, encouraging young talent into a career in financial services means customers are going to receive advice from their peers who understand their lifestyle and challenges, while digital marketing and social media influencers can help to spread the word of life insurance and what the benefit is to them, she detailed.

"Use value added services to address specific pain points. For Gen Z, we know what's important to them - health and wellbeing, fitness, nutrition. Talk to them about all those services and about gym discounts," Ewing stated.

"We also know that they are the loneliest generation, so talk to them about mental health support and counselling services that might be available too."

Gen Z expect technology to be integrated in their daily lives and they're used to a seamless experience for any purchases they're making, she added. "Life insurance should be no different, so let's make sure the application process through to payments is really easy for customers."

Chapman added: "As an industry, we've got a really important role to play in educating people as to what value added services can be accessed because they deliver real tangible value when a protection policy might not."

"Think about what mutual customers are worried about and what appeals to them, and then tailor those value added services to them," Chapman said. "We make assumptions that they're all in the same situation and position. Young people need to be spoken to and communicated in a way that they can see the value in the polices."