COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023: Winners gallery

Business Development Manager of the Year: Clodagh Morris, Legal & General
Woman of the Year - Marketing: Emma Walker, LifeSearch
Woman of the Year - Customer Support: Rachel Eason-Whale, London & Country Mortgages
Woman of the Year - Propositions: Ambika Fraser, Unum
Woman of the Year - Claims: Vanessa Sallows, Legal & General
Woman of the Year - Underwriting: Claire Nolan, Swiss Re
Woman of the Year - Intermediary Support: Laura McDonald, Vitality
Mentor of the Year: Fiona Wainwright, Aviva
Rising Star: Sheryl Cheng, London & Country Mortgages
Unsung Hero - Intermediary: Ruth Downs, The Platt Partnership
Unsung Hero - Provider: Sophie Barran-Jones, Cirencester Friendly Society:
Diversity & Inclusion Champion of the Year: Rachel Eason-Whale, London and Country Mortgages
Outstanding Culture of Inclusivity: Aviva
Outstanding Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion: Sesame Bankhall Group
Adviser of the Year: Karla Edwards, The Protection Parent
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Intermediary: Zanele Sibanda, Towergate Health & Protection
Inspirational Leader of the Year - Provider: Louise Colley, Zurich
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry: Vicky Churcher
All of this year's winners!
A photo gallery from COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 2023, held at London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on 26 April, featuring this year's winners.