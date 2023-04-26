Royal London taps Ronnie Binnie as head of strategic partnerships

Joins from Evelyn Partners

Royal London has announced the appointment of Ronnie Binnie as its new head of strategic partnerships.

Binnie joins the mutual provider from wealth management group, Evelyn Partners, and will report to Siobhan Barrow, Royal London UK distribution director.

With a career of over 35 years in the life and pensions industry, Binnie has held various adviser-facing roles and was most recently managing partner and head of office (Edinburgh and Aberdeen) at Evelyn Partners.

In the new role with Royal London, Binnie will take a "key role" in strengthening relations with "strategic partners" to support the development insurer's propositions, it stated.

Barrow said: "Ronnie is well-regarded in the adviser market and a strong addition to the Royal London distribution team.  His breadth of experience and industry connections will enable us to work even more closely with adviser partners.

"Ronnie's most recent role within a financial adviser business will be invaluable as we continue to develop our strategic partnerships, giving us an even deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities adviser firms face, and how we can support them."

Commenting on the new role, Binnie said: "I'm delighted to be joining Royal London at such an important time for the industry with the implementation of the Consumer Duty.

"The Royal London team has a real focus on building successful, mutually beneficial relationships, and I'm really looking forward to playing my part in contributing to that."

