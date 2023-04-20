LV= pays out £127 million on individual claims in 2022

The provider said the total pay outs made in 2022 is the highest amount LV= has ever paid out for protection claims, although the number of individual protection claims dropped marginally last year to almost 95% from 96% in 2021.

Misrepresentation or fraud was the reason 70% of claims were denied, with the most common types of misrepresentation being smoking, alcohol, BMI, health history and health problems not being disclosed, while other reasons for denied claims include not meeting the policy definitions.

Overall, life insurance claims represented the largest pay outs at over £80.6m, with 97% of claims paid out to over 5,400 individuals and families.

The main reason for life insurance claims were cancer (40%), followed by heart-related issues (20%), respiratory (9%), Covid-19 (6%) and stroke (5%). The average age to claim was 63 years old, while the youngest age to claim was 25.

CI claims

Critical illness (CI) claims remained stable year-on-year (YoY) at £28m, with 88% of claims paid to 360 claimants. The average age to claim was 47 and the youngest age was 22.

Particularly, LV= paid out over £544,000 across 25 claims involving children ranging from new born babies to 17 years old.

The primary reason for CI claims were cancer (56%), followed by heart attack (14%) and stroke (7%). According to LV=, almost six out of 10 claims were made after a caner diagnosis, with most claims made for breast (24%), prostate (14%), bowel (13%) and skin cancer (10%).

IP claims

On the income protection (IP) side, LV= paid out £14.7m in claims to over 1,000 individuals and families, compared to £13.6m of pay outs in 2021.

Overall, 92% of claims paid out, and the average age to claim was 45 and the youngest age was 22 years old.

The main reason for IP claims were musculoskeletal (25%), cancer (20%), mental health (12%) and fractures (10%), which LV= said accounted for over half of all IP claims.

Fracture claims received the largest total pay out for IP claims at over £63,000, while death claims received a total pay out of £30k, and parent and child claims received over £47k.

PSP claims

Claims for personal sick pay (PSP) protection totalled more than £3m, compared to £2.7m of pay outs in 2021. Payments were made to over 1,100 individuals, with the average age of claimants being 41 and the youngest being 22 years old.

The primary reason for claims was once again musculoskeletal (38%), followed by Covid-19 (15%), fractures (12%), coughs and colds (5%) and mental health (4%).

Anna Rogers, head of underwriting and claims at LV=, commented: "Almost 8,000 individuals were supported by a LV= protection policy - and that's not counting the numerous families and loved ones who a protection policy has also supported.

"Protection insurance has an important role to play helping people improve their financial resilience and ensure that an injury or illness does not become a financial disaster for families."

Meanwhile, the LV= Doctor Services app saw a 126% YoY rise in usage for remote GP services last year. Mental health support (71%) and physiotherapy (61%) also experienced a year-on-year uplift in usage in 2022.

"Our help does not start and end with a claim payment. Having a policy with LV= is more than an insurance pay out. For example, the LV=Doctors Services provides valuable support throughout the life of the policy and members also benefit from our mutuality with support via our Legal Advice Line and Member Support Fund," Rogers said.