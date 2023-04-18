Aviva Ventures and Simplyhealth invest in Scan.com

Scan.com provides private medical imaging services and the capital will be used to develop bespoke products and integrations for UK insurers. It will be used to improve access to diagnostic imaging and medical screening exams, through Scan.com's consumer facing marketplace and application programming interface (API).

This will help to boost healthcare referral processes to "deliver life-saving imaging access" and to provide quicker results for patients, Scan.com noted.

The company said the plans will cement Scan.com as a "key" healthtech infrastructure provider, particularly in the private medical insurance space.

The investment will also support Scan.com's growth plans in the US as it plans to expand into five additional US states and secure enterprise contracts with payers and digital health platforms.

In January this year, Simplyhealth launched the pilot of a rapid scanning service for its customers as part of a strategic move towards becoming a broader health solutions provider, in partnership with Scan.com.

Ben Luckett, chief innovation officer at Aviva, commented: "Our investment in Scan.com is a statement of our intent to invest in promising young digital and tech firms - they are growing rapidly, have a unique customer proposition and are already leading the way on medical imaging services in the UK."

Rupert Novis, director at Simplyhealth Ventures, said: "Our expanding partnership with Scan.com will allow our customers to book MRI, CT, X-ray and Ultrasound scans online in minutes, without a referral from a GP.

"Scan.com's aim of making booking a diagnostic scan as easy as booking a hotel room aligns perfectly with our purpose of improving access to healthcare for everyone in the UK. We are proud to be investing in Scan.com to help accelerate the development of predictive and preventative services across the changing healthcare landscape."