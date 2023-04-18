CIExpert enters income protection space with Guardian addition

Guardian's new IP product went live two weeks ago (3 April) on Iress, iPipeline and LifeQuote, and the proposition rounds out the group's existing individual protection portfolio and offers a "full menu" on its Protection Builder 2.0 quote and apply system.

Currently, CIExpert's Insight Zone covers critical illness and life policies but the comparison service has now created a new area within its policy information hub to focus on IP, in response to market demand.

As such, advisers will have "easy access to key information" on all aspects of IP policies in a visual, interactive and educational way, CIExpert said.

The digital dashboard will provide a ‘bird's-eye' view of all the aspects of an IP proposition, allowing advisers to focus on the "more detailed" elements of these propositions and to explore policy features.

CIExpert has also developed a new unique Maximum Benefit tool to help advisers visually compare the levels of coverage between plans and to showcase the options available for clients.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, commented: "Income protection products have their own set of challenges and complexities and face a different set of barriers for adviser and client adoption. We have taken this first step to aid advisers in this area by creating a new set of interactive tools and the insights available will serve those advisers already engaged with IP."

"We also aim to invest more development into this area, to simplify the adviser journey and support the market growth of these important products," he said.

CIExpert has worked with Guardian to incorporate the provider's own IP protection sales tools within the same policy information hub. This will allow the comparison site to develop and maintain this service for existing CIExpert users at no additional cost, Lakey said.

The comparison site received regular requests from adviser firms to add IP to its services, Lakey noted.

He said that following the recent success of the Insight Zone, CIExpert has also seen increased demand from insurers to illustrate the merits of their IP policies. Therefore, CIExpert decided to bring forward its plans when Guardian approached the business as part of its product launch.

The addition of Guardian's IP product follows the recent additions of Vitality and Zurich to the Insight Zone.

Jacqui Gillies, marketing and proposition director at Guardian, told COVER: "It's important for advisers to be well equipped to communicate the value different protection propositions provide, and this task is made easier by tools like this one."