Pareto Financial Planning joins GRiD

The financial planning firm offers advice services for employee benefits and protection, including life insurance, whole of life insurance, critical illness cover, income protection and private medical insurance.

Its new membership will help Pareto to "keep abreast" of the market and to access research and training support for its employee benefits team, GRiD noted, while financial planners can network and gain insights from organisations and thought leaders in the industry.

"Being a member of GRiD helps us to stay up to date with developments in the group risk market and have an influence in its future," commented Alan Makinson, employee benefits consultant at Pareto Financial Planning.

This will enable the firm to keep up to date with current trends and legislation relating to group risk products, Makinson said, and help clients make the "right decisions" on their cover.

Paul White, chair of GRiD, said: "We know that the knowledge-share between providers, advisers, suppliers and those at the coal face is a vital part of the group protection picture, which is why we're so pleased to have financial planners join the organisation.

"Pareto will also help us to take the group risk message out to smaller businesses whilst also benefiting themselves from the wide variety of support we have to offer."