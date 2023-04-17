Insurance hits £8 million fundraising milestone for dementia

The funds will go towards the Alzheimer's Society work on researching dementia to help improve diagnosis, slow the progression of symptoms, and provide "hope for everyone living with dementia," noted Richard Dudley, head of climate strategy at Aon and chair of IUAD.

The funding will also be used to provide support services to improve the lives of those suffering with the illness.

IUAD has experienced "one of its most successful years" of fundraising to date over the last 12 months, it added, following "significant support" from firms across markets, individual contributions and industry events, including the Insurance Day of Giving (IDOG).

One in three people born in the UK are going on to develop dementia, and the Alzheimer's Society's services were used over 4.5 million times in 2022, IUAD noted.

Overall, the campaign has a fundraising target of £10m which the insurance industry is continuing to work towards, while also raising awareness and helping to provide assistance to those across the market who have been personally affected by dementia.

Dudley commented: "This achievement is testament to the many colleagues who have both led and contributed to this campaign with the IUAD board from 2017. We have seen the industry truly unite to provide help and hope for people living with dementia."

"The goal we set as a group behind IUAD was to raise £10million. Our focus now turns to how we galvanise continued and new support to help us achieve this ambitious target. We are told that there has never been a more exciting time in dementia research," he said.

Charlotte Matier, associate director of fundraising at Alzheimer's Society, added: "We're working towards a world where dementia no longer devastates lives. We do this by giving help to those living with dementia today and providing hope for the future. But we can't do this without donations, so are grateful for the IUAD's commitment and partnership in tackling dementia."