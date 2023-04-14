Nine in 10 young adults struggling with mental health: Mind

21% feel anxious all the time

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Mental health struggles, particularly anxiety, have been experienced by 95% of young adults over the past 12 months, research by Direct Line Insurance and mental health charity Mind found.

A survey of 2,000 adults aged between 18 to 24 found that 46% of young people felt low either 'often' or 'all the time' over the past year, while 21% feel anxious 'all the time.'

Overall, 70% of young adults still feel lonely when surrounded by friends, peers, colleagues and classmates, and 83% have less energy. Meanwhile, only 10% of young adults reporting "loving themselves completely," the research detailed.

Half (50%) of young people experiencing poor mental health reported difficulties in discussing this topic with others, with 10% of 18 year olds not willing to speak about their mental health.

To provide a "mental lift," 59% of young adults use music as a mood booster, with 25% reporting that music makes them feel less lonely. Particularly, two thirds (65%) stated that musicians help to open discussions and destigmatise mental health.

Sam Taylor, marketing director at Direct Line, commented: "The mental health of young adults is incredibly important and many are struggling to navigate these complex times."

Stephen Buckley, head of information at Mind, said: "We are deeply concerned by the findings of this research - the fact that only 10% of young adults love themselves highlights the urgent need for support and resources to help this young generation navigate the complex challenges they face."

