Canada Life adds dental care app to group proposition

Canada Life has announced it will offer dental care app, Toothfairy, for all group protection products as of next week (18 April), to reduce absenteeism and presenteeism in the workplace.

All Canada Life group life, income protection and critical illness clients will have access to the app, which comprises a 24/7 chat function to directly connect employees to a dentist or signpost to clinical referrals.

Deepak Aulak, co-founder of Toothfairy, noted that the app was created to help patients overcome the numerous barriers of access to dental care - primarily the accessibility, availability and affordability of dental care.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented that access to dental care was strained during the Covid -19 pandemic, with many people unable to receive the care that they required.

"The innovative technology that Toothfairy offers delivers practical and useful solutions to everyday dental issues, that will in no doubt decrease the estimated one million days missed off work each year for dentistry related appointments," he said.

Employees can also assess virtual assessments, advice and prescriptions for both urgent issues and routine checks, and a discount on cosmetic dentistry.

"At Canada Life, we are always working hard to bring employers products and services which help to reduce absenteeism and presenteeism in the workplace. Building upon the success of WeCare, and the recent addition of myStrength, we believe that Toothfairy significantly enhances our overall proposition and is a unique differentiator in our marketplace," Crook said.

Aulak added: "At a time when we are seeing the rising cost of living crisis, this partnership will equip members with life-long skills and pick out dental diseases earlier before they become expensive, irreversible, and life-changing chronic issues.

"Over the last year, around six million adults in the UK have had long-lasting pain (over two weeks) caused by toothache. This partnership exists to make sure people no longer have to suffer from dental issues."

