LifeSearch partners with WorkLife on wellbeing benefits

For corporate clients

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
LifeSearch partners with WorkLife on wellbeing benefits

LifeSearch’s employee benefits (EB) arm has partnered with WorkLife to offer its wellbeing benefits on the digital EB platform.

Under the partnership, LifeSearch's EB arm will offer its corporate clients, which are mostly small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), a range of benefits via the platform, powered by OpenMoney.

These will support more employees with financial, mental and physical wellness at a preferential rate, LifeSearch said.

"It has been a frustration that too many employers lack the support in communicating to their employees the great services provided by their employment benefit programmes," Alan Richardson, head of expert advice at LifeSearch, commented.

"By partnering with WorkLife, we want to empower our clients, who are often new to employee benefits provision, to make engagement with their health services, insurances and benefits as simple and as accessible as possible."

Once the partnership is live, LifeSearch's customers will also be able to access their personal products on the platform.

Paul Chedzey, commercial director of WorkLife, said: "We're thrilled to have LifeSearch on board as partnering with them helps us to reach even more businesses, including many more SMEs, to ensure they're not priced-out of offering their staff access to tools that can make a positive difference to their financial, mental and physical wellbeing."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Advisers raise competition concerns as Aegon exits individual protection market

UnderwriteMe partners with Inuvi on medical underwriting

More on Employee Benefits

The growing need for education and support to nurture neurodiverse workforces
Employee Benefits

The growing need for education and support to nurture neurodiverse workforces

Neurodiversity Celebration Week 2023

Christine Tanner
clock 16 March 2023 • 3 min read
EAPA taps Vivup's Karl Bennet as new chair
Employee Benefits

EAPA taps Vivup's Karl Bennet as new chair

Eugene Farrell steps down

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 March 2023 • 1 min read
Employers have 'exaggerated' view on hybrid working benefits: GRiD
Employee Benefits

Employers have 'exaggerated' view on hybrid working benefits: GRiD

Mental wellbeing is largest benefit

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 March 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read