LifeSearch partners with WorkLife on wellbeing benefits

Under the partnership, LifeSearch's EB arm will offer its corporate clients, which are mostly small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), a range of benefits via the platform, powered by OpenMoney.

These will support more employees with financial, mental and physical wellness at a preferential rate, LifeSearch said.

"It has been a frustration that too many employers lack the support in communicating to their employees the great services provided by their employment benefit programmes," Alan Richardson, head of expert advice at LifeSearch, commented.

"By partnering with WorkLife, we want to empower our clients, who are often new to employee benefits provision, to make engagement with their health services, insurances and benefits as simple and as accessible as possible."

Once the partnership is live, LifeSearch's customers will also be able to access their personal products on the platform.

Paul Chedzey, commercial director of WorkLife, said: "We're thrilled to have LifeSearch on board as partnering with them helps us to reach even more businesses, including many more SMEs, to ensure they're not priced-out of offering their staff access to tools that can make a positive difference to their financial, mental and physical wellbeing."