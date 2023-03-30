Insurance gap narrows amid drop in self-pay admissions

The independent consultancy said the decline in self-pay admissions follows inflation and the rising cost of living preventing customers from affording private medical treatment.

As of last year, Broadstone has tracked the changes in self-pay and insured private medical treatments with NHS waiting lists since the first quarter of 2019.

According to the consultancy, the backlog for NHS treatments in the third quarter of 2022 rose to 169% of levels recorded in the first quarter of 2019, and self-pay admissions jumped in line with this towards the end of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, insured admissions are seeing a growing demand post-pandemic, as the NHS is unable to meet some of the rising demand for services, Broadstone noted.

"After sustained and serious increases in NHS waiting lists, we were always likely to see increased demand for private healthcare," said Brett Hill, head of health and protection at Broadstone.

"In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, this was broadly driven by self-pay as those with an urgent need for medical treatment dipped into savings they had built up during successive lockdowns, rather than face a long and uncertain wait for NHS treatment," Hill added.

The third quarter of 2022 saw the highest total of insured admissions post-Covid, standing at 134,000, according to the data. This represents 91% of admissions at the start of 2019, marking the "highest proportions" of admissions since the beginning of 2020.

Many of the claims made to insurers were due to mental health conditions to offer talking therapies, or because claimants deferred treatments for non-urgent conditions to focus on the recovery of their businesses instead.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), over 3 million people have access private healthcare services, both through insurance and self-paid admissions, due to the increased wait times with the NHS.

If the trends in this data continue over the next two quarters of the year, Broadstone said it expects the insurance gap to narrow further.

Hill commented: "We hear anecdotal reports from hospital providers and insurers of robust demand for treatment funded by private medical insurance through the end of 2022 and into 2023, and we see more businesses recognising the need to invest in the health of their workers and are implementing or expanding employee private medical insurance schemes."