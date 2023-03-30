Zurich joins CIExpert's Insights Zone dashboard

The comparison service will now offer a broader perspective on Zurich's policy propositions, CIExpert said, in a visual, interactive and educational way.

The dashboard will incorporate access to Zurich's sales support tools within the same "centralised" protection hub, and CIExpert users can access the service at no additional cost.

Advisers can also access information on condition coverage and payment levels, alongside sections of the platform covering life policy details and limitations, guaranteed insurability options (GIOs) and smoker treatment, for example.

Additionally, the service has "significantly" updated its section on value added services, as well as other key areas, CIExpert stated.

Louise Colley, director of retail protection at Zurich, said: "Our inclusion on the Insight Zone will help to improve advisers' understanding of how Zurich's flexible policies can help meet the needs of customers both now and in the future as their life and needs change."

Zurich joins six other providers on the service, with Vitality's new Serious Illness proposition and 49 of its other plans as the latest addition to the platform.

Paul Roberts, proposition and distribution director at CIExpert, commented: "The interactive tools and insights available will serve both those advisers that are new to protection and those that are experienced, helping to break down the complexities that exist in this sector to make an adviser's protection journey a more seamless and streamlined one."