Shepherds Friendly pays out £2.25 million in 2022

Total pay outs hit 96.2%

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Shepherds Friendly pays out £2.25 million in 2022

Shepherds Friendly has paid out £2.25 million in income protection (IP) claims last year, down slightly from £2.5m in 2021.

The mutual paid out on 96.2% of IP claims received last year, up from the 95% of payments that were made in 2021.

The primary reason for claims were non-spinal musculoskeletal issues (28.3%), followed by spinal (11.7%), mental health (10.65%), Covid-19 (9.2%) and fractures (7.1%).

Meanwhile, reasons for declined claims were due to non-disclosure or misrepresentation, while other claims were denied because the symptoms either did not meet the terms and conditions or for symptoms that are excluded under the plan.

Through Shepherds Friendly's health and wellbeing support services, Enhanced Benefits, 16.2% of members accessed the Nuffield Health Virtual GP offering in 2022, up to the end of February this year, the provider detailed.

Additionally,  £26,000 in death benefits and £2,500 in new child payments were also made last year.

David Palk, head of claims at Shepherds Friendly, commented: "Our mutual ethos means we focus on supporting our income protection members when they need us the most.

"Income protection is arguably the most important financial product a person can have and our focus on paying claims has meant valuable financial support at a very difficult time. These claims statistics prove the product paid out as promised when needed."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Insurance gap narrows amid drop in self-pay admissions

Zurich joins CIExpert's Insights Zone dashboard

More on Income Protection

Guardian to launch new income protection proposition
Income Protection

Guardian to launch new income protection proposition

"Our focus has been on providing certainty at claim"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read
British Friendly income protection pay outs exceed £5 million in 2022
Income Protection

British Friendly income protection pay outs exceed £5 million in 2022

90% of new claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 27 March 2023 • 1 min read
Income Protection Task Force launches 7 Advisers project
Income Protection

Income Protection Task Force launches 7 Advisers project

Sharing best practises

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read