Shepherds Friendly pays out £2.25 million in 2022

The mutual paid out on 96.2% of IP claims received last year, up from the 95% of payments that were made in 2021.

The primary reason for claims were non-spinal musculoskeletal issues (28.3%), followed by spinal (11.7%), mental health (10.65%), Covid-19 (9.2%) and fractures (7.1%).

Meanwhile, reasons for declined claims were due to non-disclosure or misrepresentation, while other claims were denied because the symptoms either did not meet the terms and conditions or for symptoms that are excluded under the plan.

Through Shepherds Friendly's health and wellbeing support services, Enhanced Benefits, 16.2% of members accessed the Nuffield Health Virtual GP offering in 2022, up to the end of February this year, the provider detailed.

Additionally, £26,000 in death benefits and £2,500 in new child payments were also made last year.

David Palk, head of claims at Shepherds Friendly, commented: "Our mutual ethos means we focus on supporting our income protection members when they need us the most.

"Income protection is arguably the most important financial product a person can have and our focus on paying claims has meant valuable financial support at a very difficult time. These claims statistics prove the product paid out as promised when needed."