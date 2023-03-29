COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: The 'untapped' need for vocational rehabilitation

Occupational Health (OH) and Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) work hand in hand, Monica Garcia, disability insurance and workplace wellbeing consultant, added.

OH conducts an assessment and provides advice, while VR supports people to get back into work by creating a phased return to work plan that incorporates an individual's work and health needs, and integrates the two by working with the employer and providing intervention.

If people are still out of work over a period of time for physical or mental health conditions, Garcia said insurers need to look at the actual income protection (IP) products themselves, the way they are built and the different deferred periods.

"Within the income protection market, we need to be aware of the constraints that we have with the product. A lot of times, insurers don't know about sickness absences until the customer needs to notify to the insurer," Garcia said.

"How we can encourage that early notification will be very helpful to engage with employees very early and identify those customers who are likely to need more support, and the ones that might not have the support mechanisms in place."

This will take into account a customers' work aspirations, their work abilities and limitations as conditions can often be very bespoke. Some customers will need less help than others as they have OH or private medical insurance in place, but this is where VR comes in as the mission component, Garcia added.

"VR can step in for things like career coaching and redirection, and can enable someone to get into a new line of work or adapt what they do currently," Denning stated.

However, those who are self-employed will have a different approach to VR as they aren't part of a group proposition, so it begs the question of how these individuals can access the service, Denning said.

Self-employed workers experience further struggles as they might fear losing a contract or a client relationship, therefore they return to work "too soon", Garcia noted.

Meanwhile, the UK is experiencing an aging work force, so Denning explained the industry will see an increased need for support as people are working for longer.

"Upskilling people and advisers and getting them to understand exactly what their products are and what they do [is needed]," she added. Within insurance companies, the claims handlers need to understand exactly what services are being offered and how they run.

Garcia added that insurers need to think about their IP value proposition: "Look at what existing mechanisms are available already and what's lacking and think about that so it really is tailored to the individual needs of your customer."