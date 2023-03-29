MMHPI publishes guide to mental health customer support

Communication and clarity focus

MMHPI publishes guide to mental health customer support

The Money & Mental Health Policy Institute (MMHPI) charity has published a guide for insurance firms with “tangible steps” to better support customers with mental health issues and be fully compliant with Consumer Duty guidelines.

The guide follows the publication of a report by MMHPI in early February that highlighted cases whereby consumers with histories of or ongoing mental health conditions had encountered problems accessing products across differing types of insurance sectors, including health and protection.

Drawing upon good practices across the insurance sectors, the guide aims to offer "practical steps" insurance providers and distributors can take to offer better support to consumers with mental health problems, focused on two key areas: supporting people with mental health problems when buying insurance, and once they are customers.

Recommendations put forward by the charity include:

  • Providing mental health training for underwriters and frontline staff,
  • Ensuring all questions asked about mental health are relevant to calculating risk,
  • Making it clearer to customers what is and what isn't included in the policy,
  • Improving the handling and process of disclosing a mental health problem,
  • And proactively telling customers about what support is available for people struggling to make monthly payments.

MMPHI also stated the recommendations will help insurance firms to comply with the incoming Consumer Duty guidelines, coming into effect from 31 July, particularly where it concerns promoting customer understanding and helping customers make informed decisions about financial products. 

Conor D'Arcy, head of research and policy at MMHPI, commented: "People with mental health problems told us about the range of challenges they can face when trying to buy insurance or make a claim.

!But we've also heard positive stories of how well-designed customer journeys and claims processes can help those of us with mental health problems to get good outcomes. That makes us optimistic that if more firms do take action, their services can become more accessible and supportive for customers with mental health problems."

 

