COVER Health & Wellbeing 360: PMI benefits must support NHS pressures

The private sector has always worked alongside the NHS sector, and PMI was designed to complement the services provided by the NHS.

However, the UK has now found itself in a two-tier system where the NHS is below the private sector, as opposed to the two running alongside each other, because services via the NHS are now "proving to be very difficult" for some people to access, Ginnelly commented.

"It's no coincidence that the demand for PMI is increasing at the same time that the NHS is seen to be not providing the service that it ought to be providing," she noted.

The private sector can work closer with the NHS to share some of the burden it is placed under to ensure people aren't off work long-term and so people can access treatment quicker, meaning "there's got to be some meeting of minds somewhere to actually make it better for the consumer."

There is an opportunity for the PMI sector to be successful while also supporting the NHS, although this must be done by the providers and the intermediaries themselves. Insurers in the private sector should look at what services they currently offer and how to expand these.

Providers should also look at preventive care, Ginnelly stated, as PMI has always been treatment-based - something the NHS is keen on doing. Therefore, ensuring people understand the benefits of preventative care and having extra services and easier access to these, even for people with pre-existing conditions, is an important step.

"The private sector and insurers are very good at making sure customers understand what they've bought and value all of the services a policy has to offer so that they don't need to use it," Ginnelly said.

Despite providers having already implemented some pathways that support the pressures on the NHS, the government also has a role to play, she added.

For example, freezing tax breaks on health insurance services, such as Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), would make protection a more cost-effective product, meaning more people would be able to access the services.

"We all know that the NHS is a political hot potato. It's not something that should be political, but it is, so therefore my view is that the Conservative government have always been afraid to introduce more sweeping reforms, especially working more with the private sector because of the accusation that would be thrown at them," Ginnelly said.

"If you look at Labour, one could argue it totally goes against what they believe in to introduce more privatisation, so that's the problem facing the industry at the moment."

However, it's not just about tax breaks, she noted. It's about looking long-term at how the two sectors can work together so that people that have to go through the NHS still get a good service, but that people who choose to get PMI are also getting a good service.

"It could be so much more beneficial if the private sector and the NHS sector worked together," she added.