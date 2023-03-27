British Friendly income protection pay outs exceed £5 million in 2022

Jaskeet Briah
British Friendly announced it paid out over £5 million for income protection (IP) and BF Care claims in 2022.

The total pay outs represent 90% of new IP claims made to the provider, increasing from 84% in 2021. The claim pay outs rise to 92% when British Friendly's Simplified moratorium product is excluded from the overall claims rate, the provider noted.

Musculoskeletal issues were the primary reason for claims last year (46.7%), followed by Covid-19 (14.2%), mental health (7%), surgery that is not covered in other categories (6.4%), and chest/lung/nose/throat (5.8%).

Of denied claims, just over one third (34.8%) were due to misrepresentation, while 26.7% of claims were rejected due to pre-existing conditions under the moratorium period for its Simplified product period. The definition of incapacity was not met for 21.5% of claims decline.

Maxine Jannetta, head of claims at British Friendly, commented: "Being a mutual insurer, our members are at the heart of our proposition and paying valid claims quickly, alongside supporting members to rehabilitate and recover is our primary focus."

 

Jaskeet Briah
