Unum pays out £395 million in claims during 2022

Cancer was once again the most common cause for claims across all of the provider's group risk products, accounting for 69% of Group Critical Illness (GCI) claims, 36% of Group Life Insurance (GLI) claims and 32% of Group Income Protection (GIP) claims.

Last year, the number of cancer claims increased 27% to 560 from 440 year-on-year for GIP, while it grew 36% for GCI claims to 296 from 217 and 13% for GLI to 299 from 265.

Overall, GCI claims experienced the largest increase in pay outs, rising 31% to £34.7m. The primary reasons for GCI claims have remained the same yearly with cancer, cardiac and stroke representing the top three.

Specifically, claims for cardiac conditions, including heart attacks, grew by 29% for GCI due to the impact of the pandemic on cardiac conditions, which Unum linked to the NHS backlog of screenings, delayed diagnosis post-pandemic and impacted waiting times.

The number of spouse/partner claims now account 11% of total GCI claims, compared to 1.4% in 2018, which Unum said follows increased demand for valued financial protection cover for the loved ones of employees.

GIP

Claims for GIP rose 20% to £216m, which Unum told COVER is predominantly driven by an increase in the number of customers covered by the provider, which jumped to 2.2m from 1.6m in 2021.

The top reasons for GIP claims once again were cancer, mental health, cardiovascular and musculoskeletal disease. Cancer claims increased 2% year-on-year, although Unum said it hasn't seen a "huge change" in any of the other conditions.

The highest volume of claims were made by those aged between 50 to 59, however, 23.5% of Unum's GIP claims were for employees under the age of 40.

Paula Coffey, director of claims, rehabilitation and medical services at Unum, told COVER: "This shows the product is important across all age bands of claimants, not just our older population, and that illness really can happen at any time."

In response to the increase in GIP claims and the continuation of cancer being the primary reason for claiming, Unum said it has changed the way it approaches cancer referrals and claims.

Nurses at Unum now call each claimant directly to talk about diagnoses and treatment, obtain copies of correspondence, and signpost employees to the provider's value-added services, including rehab.

This meant Unum has cut down its time to make a liability decision by 64%, something which Coffey detailed was previously a challenge for the provider.

"We have increased the headcount in our coordination team, which is our administration team, to ensure we are doing meaningful chases and not leaving messages," she said.

"We've also encouraged people to submit at the point of claim to mitigate against potential delays, and our overall turnaround times are excellent now compared to pre-pandemic," she added.

Additionally, Unum reported a 95% overall success rate for GIP customers returning to work or having their case resolved after referral to Unum's rehabilitation team.

For cancer specifically, the provider's success rate for rehabilitation referrals declined marginally to 95% in 2022 compared to 98% the prior year, although Unum has seen "very good" success rates around mental health.

Coffey explains the success rates often fluctuate and that this volatility is expected: "We monitor that very closely because it could be that somebody has just decided they don't want the service anymore or they could be accessing treatment later.

"We dig down to see the trends, but there's nothing there at the moment to suggest that it's anything other than volatility - no other condition has increased."

Group life

On the group life side, claims were up 12% in 2022, although Covid-19 life claims declined 55%, in line with the government's vaccination programme to reduce hospitalisation and the number of deaths since the peak of the pandemic.

"The main driver for this is that we're insuring more people, while the main reasons for GLI claims remain the same year-on-year, with the top two being cancer and cardiovascular. These have remained very similar so we're not seeing any spike in any new incapacities, so there's no real change in the data for GLI claims," Coffey commented.

"With the delays in accessing treatment through the NHS and an increase in our GCI claims from a cardiac perspective there's a risk to seeing some increase in claims through our group life block sadly, where people haven't been treated early enough or they haven't started on those preventative measures."

Meanwhile, in response to the rise in claims for cardiac conditions, Unum said it has enhanced its [email protected] app, which is due to take place in April, to offer preventative lifestyle and wellbeing support.

The volume of Unum's [email protected] appointments jumped 66% since 2021, with over 100,000 downloads of the app, compared to 15,900 in 2021.

The updated offering will include ‘360 Wellbeing Scores' where employees will complete four short assessments to offer users insights on their mental, physical, social and financial wellbeing.

Also included will be one-to-one lifestyle coaching for guidance on making changes to enhance their wellbeing, along with nutritional support and personal training programmes with experts for GIP customers, and a newly integrated Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), provided by Square Health.

"It's critical that employers look out for early signs where an employee may require support before the need for claim," Coffey remarked.

"Hybrid and remote working have significantly impacted the timely notification of GIP claims as they make spotting the early signs of illness or injury much more difficult."