LifeSearch Awards 2023: Winners revealed!

All the winners were announced during a "25 years in protection" event on today (23 March), which included two special ‘Hall of Fame' awards.

Legal & General was named the Hall of Fame - Outstanding Insurer, while Hall of Fame - The Nick Crossman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism went to Jeff Prestridge.

LV= was the biggest winner, taking home three awards for Best Income Protection Provider, Business Protection Hero, and Outstanding Insurer of the Year.

MetLife managing director Dominic Grinstead was named Protection Leader of the Year.

Elsewhere there were wins for Royal London (Exceptional Customer Outcomes), Vitality (Best Service for Protected Families), Aegon (Claims Hero), Scottish Widows (Best Critical Illness Provider), and Guardian (Leading Product Innovation).

Swiss Re Solutions took the Best Use of Data and Technology award, while Chloe Davies of Guardian was named the Most Valued Player at an Insurer.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "For almost 20 years, LifeSearch has recognised and celebrated those in the industry that have contributed, shown excellence, and stood as ambassadors for the industry.

"Now as we celebrate 25 years' protecting people, families and businesses, it is also important that we reflect back to give thanks to those that have been part of our journey, but also to look forward to the future to inspire the next chapter of innovation and growth and in our market.

"These awards are voted for by our people and new this year are two Hall of Fame accolades that acknowledge both an outstanding insurer and a journalist that have made a significant and positive contribution to the protection industry in the last 25 years. We're also delighted to be able to give back, by donating all sponsorship proceeds to our LifeSearch Lives initiative that helps people in hardship."

The full list of this year's winners:

Leading Product Innovation:

Guardian

Exceptional Customer Outcomes:

Royal London

Best Income Protection Provider:

LV=

Business Protection Hero:

LV=

Best Service for Protection Families:

Vitality

Claims Hero:

Aegon

Most Valued Player at an Insurer:

Chloe Davies, Guardian

Best Critical Illness Provider:

Scottish Widows

Best use of Data and Technology:

Swiss Re Reinsurance Solutions

Protection Leader of the Year:

Dominic Grinstead, MetLife

Outstanding Insurer of the Year:

LV=

Hall of Fame - Outstanding Insurer:

Legal & General

Hall of Fame - The Nick Crossman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism:

Jeff Prestridge