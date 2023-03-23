LifeSearch Awards 2023: Winners revealed!

25 years in protection

clock • 2 min read
LifeSearch Awards 2023: Winners revealed!

LV= picked up a trio of accolades at the LifeSearch Awards 2023 ceremony, in which the protection intermediary celebrated its 25th anniversary.

All the winners were announced during a "25 years in protection" event on today (23 March), which included two special ‘Hall of Fame' awards.

Legal & General was named the Hall of Fame - Outstanding Insurer, while Hall of Fame - The Nick Crossman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism went to Jeff Prestridge.

LV= was the biggest winner, taking home three awards for Best Income Protection Provider, Business Protection Hero, and Outstanding Insurer of the Year.

MetLife managing director Dominic Grinstead was named Protection Leader of the Year.

Elsewhere there were wins for Royal London (Exceptional Customer Outcomes), Vitality (Best Service for Protected Families), Aegon (Claims Hero), Scottish Widows (Best Critical Illness Provider), and Guardian (Leading Product Innovation).

Swiss Re Solutions took the Best Use of Data and Technology award, while Chloe Davies of Guardian was named the Most Valued Player at an Insurer.

Debbie Kennedy, chief executive of LifeSearch, commented: "For almost 20 years, LifeSearch has recognised and celebrated those in the industry that have contributed, shown excellence, and stood as ambassadors for the industry.

"Now as we celebrate 25 years' protecting people, families and businesses, it is also important that we reflect back to give thanks to those that have been part of our journey, but also to look forward to the future to inspire the next chapter of innovation and growth and in our market. 

"These awards are voted for by our people and new this year are two Hall of Fame accolades that acknowledge both an outstanding insurer and a journalist that have made a significant and positive contribution to the protection industry in the last 25 years. We're also delighted to be able to give back, by donating all sponsorship proceeds to our LifeSearch Lives initiative that helps people in hardship." 

The full list of this year's winners:

Leading Product Innovation:

Guardian

Exceptional Customer Outcomes:

Royal London

Best Income Protection Provider:

LV=

Business Protection Hero:

LV=

Best Service for Protection Families:

Vitality

Claims Hero:

Aegon

Most Valued Player at an Insurer:

Chloe Davies, Guardian

Best Critical Illness Provider:

Scottish Widows

Best use of Data and Technology:

Swiss Re Reinsurance Solutions

Protection Leader of the Year:

Dominic Grinstead, MetLife

Outstanding Insurer of the Year:

LV=

Hall of Fame - Outstanding Insurer:

Legal & General

Hall of Fame - The Nick Crossman Award for Outstanding Contribution to Protection Journalism:

Jeff Prestridge

Topics

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: Shortlists announced!
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2023: Shortlists announced!

Ceremony on 21 June

COVER
clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
Donald MacLean tapped as new AIG Life group protection managing director
Insurer

Donald MacLean tapped as new AIG Life group protection managing director

Lee Lovett set to retire

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 22 March 2023 • 1 min read
Aviva pays out £1.07 billion in 2022
Insurer

Aviva pays out £1.07 billion in 2022

98.3% of all claims paid

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 22 March 2023 • 3 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read