Donald MacLean tapped as new AIG Life group protection managing director

AIG Life has announced the appointment of Donald MacLean as its new managing director for group protection, as Lee Lovett is set to retire.

MacLean, who currently holds the role of chief financial officer for AIG Life and is an existing member of the board, will report in to Phil Willcock, chief executive of AIG Life.

Having originally joined from the UK life insurance arm of Corebridge Financial, formerly AIG Life & Retirement, in 2016 as chief actuary, MacLean took on the position of chief financial officer in 2018.

Prior to this, he held several actuarial and pricing roles with HSBC, Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) and Aviva.

Commenting on his new role, MacLean said: I am looking forward to leading our successful Group business with its track record of significant growth and consistent delivery for customers."

"We will build on our current strengths to ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of employers and employees in ever-increasing numbers."

Willcock added: "[MacLean's] strong commercial focus and strategic acumen are invaluable to the ambitious growth plans we have as a market-leading group risk provider, and in our drive to help employers care for their employees."

Lovett, who has held the position of managing director for AIG Life's group protection business since early 2019, is set to retire after over 40 years in the financial services industry.

Willcock praised Lovett as "a well-respected leader in the group risk industry" and his "an instrumental role in the transition of Ellipse into AIG Life."

"After 43 years in financial services, Lee now passes the baton on a business with a solid foundation for the future. I've sought his counsel often and it's been my great pleasure to work with Lee," he said.

"On behalf of the team, I wish him all the very best for the future."

