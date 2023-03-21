Christine Husbands takes RedArc commercial director role

Husbands has been a managing director at RedArc since 2010 and in the new role will focus more on developing all client-facing, partner, business growth and marketing activities.

Husbands explains that she will now have "more time" to extend RedArc's reach and work alongside the company's existing clients in tailoring its services and support.

"Personalised, holistic added-value services have never been more important in helping people cope with their experience of illness, trauma or bereavement," she commented.

Sam Hudson takes up the position of managing director, a role he assumes alongside his existing position as managing director of Assured Futures.

He will take over the operational side of RedArc, although the business will carry on as usual on a daily basis and client relationships won't be effected, RedArc stated.

The company said it has grown considerably since Husbands has been at the helm, with its number of clients growing among insurers, affinity groups and membership organisations.

RedArc added that Husbands' ability to build and nurture these relationships has been central to its success to date.

Hudson stated: "It is a privilege to join the team at RedArc and work with the dedicated team that Christine has cultivated.

"Having already worked in the health and protection side of the group, I know just how much their support is valued at what is often the most difficult time in people's lives."

Christine Husbands was named one of the COVER's 25 Champions of Protection in late 2022.