Usay Compare partners with Contact State

Jaskeet Briah
Usay Compare has partnered with technology platform Contact State in a bid to optimise its marketing campaigns.

The new agreement will see Contact State integrate its marketing infrastructure and data analytics with Usay Compare, allowing the life and health insurance comparison service to identify its most successful campaigns.

Contact State has also designed a single marketing integration application programming interface (API) specifically for Usay Compare. This will allow the site to save time with integrations by automating its feedback process to partners, Usay stated.

As part of the deal, Usay Compare will also be able to validate leads by accessing Contact State's data firewall, meaning only those with a verified customer journey and authentic contact details are able to enter its customer relationship management system.

Usay Compare described this firewall as a "vital tool" for optimising marketing leads, which also provides the data insights needed to achieve Consumer Duty compliance.

Becky Edlington, director of marketing at Usay Compare, commented: "Contact State have played an integral part in our ongoing commitment to our customer journey. They help us to ensure we are only receiving authentic, verified customers, who are genuinely looking for our expert advice on health and life insurance."

She added that this allows Usay Compare to continually improve on its customer service by securing the best policies for clients in a quick and efficient manner.

Alain Desmier, managing director at Contact State, added: "From providing real time feedback and validating all leads, to developing lead enrichment tools that help identify which consumers Usay Compare should be speaking to first, this partnership is innovating the customer acquisition process and driving better outcomes for Usay Compare customers."

