Major life decisions increasingly being put on hold: LV=

The Wealth and Wellbeing Research Programme surveyed 4,000 adults and found that people are delaying decisions on getting married (9%), having a child in the next year (9%), buying their home (11%) or purchasing a car (13%).

Many of these life events are typically the point in which consumers first engage with protection products, however these decisions are being delayed further due to the ongoing cost of living crisis.

As such, those surveyed are cutting back on leisure activities and are instead taking fewer holidays or days out (24%), turning to cheaper brands (33%), using their savings (22%), cancelling subscriptions (17%) and taking extra jobs or doing overtime (7%), rather than taking out protection as a means of support.

However, this could be because 31% of people are saving less money, with rising energy bills still a major concern for consumers (53%).

The number of adults surveyed who said they are struggling to pay for heating has jumped to 17% from 10% just six months prior, and 24% of parents with a child aged below 10 are struggling to pay for heating.

Additionally, 40% of adults cite these financial worries as affecting their mental health. Consequently, the number of people seeking face to face mental health support has increased to 9% from 7% a year prior.

Women particularly (57%) were found to be struggling more than men (37%) in terms of feeling stressed and anxious.

Clive Bolton, managing director of Protection, Savings and Retirement at LV=, commented: "Our latest quarterly survey shows that the rise in the cost of living is taking its toll on finances of millions of people. Every quarter over the past year we have seen an increase in the number of people who are struggling financially and many are feeling stressed and anxious."

"The huge rise in the cost of living is a huge worry for millions of people and our research shows many are dipping into savings and taking on extra debt to make ends meet. It's also affecting people in other areas of their lives and many are now more reluctant to make major life decisions such as buying a first home or starting a family."