Vicky Churcher announces retirement

Breaking the news in a LinkedIn post yesterday (16 March), Churcher wrote she is "nearly the end of one era for me and the start of another more relaxed chapter."

Confirming that she will retire at the end of March, Churcher said she will remain with AIG Life until the end of June to support the insurer's sales team to embed "unique transformation ways of working."

Having originally joined the insurer in early 2011 under the Ageas Protect brand, Churcher then moved to the position of intermediary director and business transformation lead in May 2016, a role she has held since.

Prior to AIG Life, she held a number of positions within the protection and health insurance space, most notably with Bupa and Ageas Protect prior to its acquisition by AIG in 2014, for a combined 20 years.

Within her announcement, Churcher acknowledged the friends and colleagues she had worked with throughout her career.

"A job wasn't just a job to me, it was a big part of who I am and it's the friends I've made along the way that have made my career an incredibly special & rewarding journey. Thank you for being part of that," Churcher wrote.

Phil Wilcock, chief executive of AIG Life, described Churcher as a "driving force" of the protection industry.

"At one point she was the industry's most senior women in sales and has been recognised by the likes of Protection Review as ‘Personality of the Year'. But her greatest achievements though are not industry plaudits," Wilcock said.

"Over her 30 years in financial services, she has been instrumental in developing the careers of a diverse group of people and I know it has given her great pleasure to watch them grow and go on to greater things. I know how important it has been for Vicky to promote the role of senior women in our industry. She stands as a role model to many.

"I consider it a privilege to have worked with Vicky over the last few years. I will miss her when she moves on. I admire and marvel at her resilience and her selflessness. Much of what this business has achieved over the last 10 years or so can be linked to her efforts."

Churcher was named one of COVER's 25 Champions of Protection last year. Speaking to COVER at the time, she said: "When I leave the industry, I'll know that in some small way, I've helped make it a better place to work and have a successful career, no matter who you are, and regardless of gender and race within the financial services."