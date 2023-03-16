Legal & General narrows gender pay gap in 2022

According to the insurer, its median bonus gap also narrowed to 37.6% last year, compared to 42.1% in 2021, marking the seventh consecutive year that its gender pay gap narrowed.

Last year, L&G set a goal to ensure that 40% of its senior roles would be held by women by 2025, and the company's aggregated management is now at 38%.

L&G also set out plans for 40% of its group board positions to be held by women, which now sits at 42% as of 2022.

However, L&G's senior management and executive committee had the lowest levels of gender diversity with 25.1% and 25% of positions held by women, respectively.

Additionally, the proportion of male (66%) and female (34%) employees in the top quartile pay bands saw the widest pay gap, although this has narrowed from 69% and 30.7% in 2021.

Across the business of 11,520 employees, over half of the workforce (55.4%) is comprised of men and 44.6% are women, although L&G plans to ensure half of its workforce is made up of women by 2025.

L&G stated: "The inherited pay gap remains an issue which will take significant time to overcome, because the demographic profile of the industries in which we operate remains skewed towards employing more men than women in senior roles. To address this, we are creating a pipeline of female talent."

The insurer said this means accepting a short-term impact on narrowing the pay gap for long-term improvement. Hiring more women at junior levels temporarily widens the gender pay gap, L&G added, but in the long-term it means more women are available to take up leadership roles.

However, 59% of new staff hires at L&G are currently comprised of men, while only 41% are women.

Looking ahead, the insurer stated it is continuing to take action to recruit from a wider talent pool, to retain female talent and invest in its employer brand, and to ensure fair reward practices.

Nigel Wilson, L&G chief executive, commented: "As well as capital, our business is rich in people: in experience, knowledge and expertise which is brought to bear every day on the big issues that face society."