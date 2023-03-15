UK life and health market performing on par with global advanced markets

The Life & Health Insurance Inclusion Radar report, a new project from the reinsurer, analyses 16 advanced and emerging global markets across three dimensions of inclusivity: the Availability, Accessibility and Affordability of L&G insurance, referred to as the 3A's.

Overall, the UK L&H market was rated 0.61 for its aggregate inclusion score, where a score of 1 represents a high level of inclusion and a score closer to 0 infers a lack of inclusion.

The UK rating was above the average global score of 0.53, but below the average score for advanced markets (0.65). It ranked fifth of the sixteen included, behind the USA (0.67), Japan (0.66), Canada (0.64) and South Africa (0.62).

The report analysed sub-indicators for each of the 3A dimensions: skills and market development, product range and development, and underwriting spectrum for Availability; financial literacy, distribution diversity, and life insurance reach for Accessibility; and socio-economic wellbeing, regulatory incentives and support, and market participation for Affordability.

Swiss Re's research is based on a range of primary and secondary data sources, although the reinsurer noted there was a lack of secondary-source data for Availability sub-indicators.

According to the report, the UK market scored well on Availability sub-indicators - skills and market development (0.70), product range and innovation (0.76), and underwriting spectrum (0.69) - but underperformed in specific areas within Accessibility - distribution diversity (0.27) - and Affordability - regulatory incentives and support (0.30).

One of the main trends identified within the UK market was that women take out less income protection than men; only 42% of income protection policyholders in the UK during 2021 were women.

Women's decisions on how much insurance to purchase are often based on covering their basic costs rather than their salary, the reinsurer noted based on Term & Health Watch data, a trend that could leave them underinsured particularly in the current high-inflation environment that is contributing to a spike in basic costs.

"As an initial step to address gender protection gaps like the one illustrated in this example, it is of utmost importance to raise awareness across the industry, and to increase the development and support of advice that is tailored to women's buying preferences," Swiss Re stated.

When compared against the top-performing markets, the UK was found to be broadly similar in many of the areas reviewed, although scores in the USA, Japan, Canada and South Africa for ‘regulatory incentives and support" were significantly higher than for the UK.

Among the advanced markets sample, the UK outperforms on opportunities for skills development and training for industry professionals.

"It actually performs pretty well on factors that make life insurance products more available. The product range, professional skills development, and the maturity of the group life market to serve a wide cross-section of society are all robust," Melissa Leitner, Swiss Re's head of sustainable L&H delivery, commented.

"Nonetheless, UK inclusion scores could be improved if there was more distribution diversity, something that gets in the way of greater accessibility. Moreover, if there were more regulatory support for insurers to provide good value products with low face values, that could enhance affordability."