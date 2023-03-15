CIExpert adds Vitality's new Serious Illness proposition

The policies available on CIExpert include Vitality's Serious Illness Cover (SIC) plans, comprising its new 3X, 2X and 1X plans launched last month, along with 49 other plans that have been launched by Vitality since 2007.

The SIC 2X and 3X products can be compared against all other plans on the CIExpert platform, while SIC 1X cover will have its own section where it can be compared against other severity-based plans.

Additionally, the new SIC products will also be available on CIExpert's digital protection dashboard, Insights Zone, allowing advisers to look over policy options, condition coverage, and payment levels.

CIExpert has become the only comparison system that includes the 60 conditions that are unique to Vitality and considers all the different levels of severity payment.

Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships at VitalityLife, said its inclusion on CIExpert will allow more advisers to "recognise the broad strength" of Vitality's protection proposition, offering the opportunity to recommend appropriate cover that meets the "rapidly changing" needs of clients.

"With Consumer Duty on the horizon, delivering better client outcomes through protection conversations based on quality of cover rather than just price is more vital than ever. Our involvement with CIExpert will allow advisers to evidence the quality of Vitality's proposition as a market-leading product," Philo said.

Over the years, CIExpert received requests to incorporate Vitality's severity plans onto its comparison service, however the critical illness specialist said that if the plans were added to the platform, CIExpert would have to assess them with the same depth of analysis and scrutiny that it applies to critical illness cover (CIC) plans.

"In order to achieve this, detailed research was required to analyse the statistical likelihood of a pay out for each condition that is unique to Vitality, together with every different level of severity applied to common CIC conditions since they pay out at different levels," CIExpert stated.

Paul Roberts, propositions and distribution director at CIExpert, commented: "CIExpert is the first system ever to include a Serious Illness comparison service allowing advisers to accurately compare the quality of all the VitalityLife severity-based conditions directly with CIC plans.

"The site incorporates the new SIC 1X, 2X & 3X plans as well as 49 plans dating back to 2007 and ensures that advisers can now be completely confident that CIExpert delivers the independent and impartial information they need."