FCA urged to investigate insurance 'poverty premium'

The Insurance and the Poverty Premium report, published on 12 March, surveyed 1,537 adults in June last year in the UK living in households with equivalised low income below 60% of median.

Assessing responses to a range of insurance products, including life insurance, SMF over half (55%) of people living in poverty are struggling to afford the price of premiums amid the cost of living crisis.

As insurance becomes increasingly unaffordable, more people are facing a ‘poverty premium' meaning they face higher prices due to factors beyond their control and are more likely to cancel cover as a result.

The research found that one in four (23%) of respondents classed as living in poverty had a life insurance policy, below other insurance products such as contents (50%) or building (40%). Car insurance, a legal requirement, was held by 90% of respondents who owned a car.

Meanwhile, around one in three (36% respondents living in poverty said they viewed life insurance as an "essential" product. By comparison, 80% said car insurance was an essential insurance product, followed by contents and building insurance (both 60%).

On the back of the report's findings, SMF has urged the FCA to "urgently investigate" the poverty premium and to publish an annual review of its findings.

According to the SMF, this should include: the overall level of the poverty premium for different policy types and different groups in society; the portions of this that can be attributed to market issues and which can be tackled throughout social policy intervention; and the impact on the poverty premium of issues such as monthly payment arrangements and the extent to which current charges are cost reflective.

It also recommended the FCA should publish firm-by-firm assessments to highlight which insurers have the largest non-risk reflective poverty premium (i.e. where poorer customers are being provided with the worst value for money).

"Once a clearer picture has been gained of how the insurance market is working for lower-income households, further regulatory and social policy interventions can be identified," the SMF stated.

Commenting on the report, SMF director James Kirkup said that people going without insurance is a reflection of the cost of living crisis, as well as how the wider insurance market works for people in poverty.

"We need politicians and regulators to work with the insurance industry to investigate the causes of the poverty premium so that everyone can get this vital product at a reasonable price," he said.

"The insurance industry is providing an important product that supports the finances and peace of mind of millions of households. We hope the sector will rise to the challenge of addressing the poverty premium to ensure even more people can benefit from insurance."

Matt Saker, president of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) welcomed the report and said that the findings can help in identifying appropriate policy interventions and which government departments, regulators or organisations could be responsible for driving policy change.

"Any assessment of potential interventions should be made through engagement with consumer groups and insurers to gain insight on the merits of differing interventions and to reduce the risk of unintended consequences for vulnerable customers," Saker added.

"This is especially important in the current economic climate when more customers are facing cost of living challenges."